Youngster Augustine Boakye gets 4th league goal of the season in Wolfsberger win at Hartberg

Ghanaian young forward Augustine Boakye registered his fourth goal of the season in the Austrian Bundesliga when Wolfsberger AC overcame TSV Hartberg on Saturday.

The former WAFA SC player rounded off a 2-0 victory for Wolfsberger at away at the Hartberg Stadium in the relegation playoffs.

German forward Maurice Malone scored the opening goal of the match in the 38th minute after he was set up by midfielder Thierno Ballo.

Boakye, who was making his third start this campaign doubled the lead to seal the win for the visitors seven minutes after the halftime break after connecting a pass from defender Jonathan Scherzer.

Wolfsberger are on top of the relegation playoffs group with 25 points after 30 rounds of matches with two games to close the 2022-23 season.

RZ Pellets WAC have secured top-flight football for the next season.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian has six goals and two assists in fifteen appearances in all competitions this season.