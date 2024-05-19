GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Youngster Augustine Boakye off the bench to score in Wolfsberger home victory

Published on: 19 May 2024
Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye made a decisive impact off the bench, inspiring Wolfsberger AC to a thrilling comeback victory against WSG Tirol.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Boakye was introduced at the start of the second half and promptly equalized in the 48th minute, reigniting his team's chances.

Simon Piesinger then gave Wolfsberger the lead in the 57th minute, and Ervin Omic sealed the win with a late goal, making it 3-1.

The visitors ended the match with nine men after two players were sent off in the space of the five minutes in the latter stages.

Boakye's goal marked his ninth of the season in the Austrian league, adding to his six assists, totalling 15 goal involvements.

His substitution proved pivotal, as Wolfsberger completed a stunning turnaround.

The 23-year-old's impact showcases his growing influence on the team and his ability to make a difference in crucial moments.

With this win, Wolfsberger continues their push up the league table, thanks in part to Boakye's crucial contribution.

