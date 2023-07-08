Youngster Christopher Baah makes instant impact with goal in KRC Genk pre-season victory

Young Ghanaian forward Christopher Baah wasted no time in making his mark at KRC Genk as he scored his first goal for the club in their 4-0 pre-season friendly win against OH Leuven on Saturday.

The 18-year-old showcased his talent just days after completing his transfer to the Belgian club.

Baah, who recently signed a five-year contract with Genk, joined the team after an impressive stint with Sarpsborg in Norway, where he made 12 appearances. His swift rise in performance caught the attention of Genk, leading to his move to Belgium.

The Ghanaian forward expressed his excitement about joining Genk, revealing his admiration for the club since childhood.

"I have known the club for some time. When I was little, I played FIFA with KRC Genk for the sake of players like De Bruyne & Courtois," Baah shared.

He further explained that when he heard of Genk's interest, he did not hesitate to make the move, despite attracting attention from other teams. Baah believes that joining Genk is the right choice at the right time for his development as a player.

His transfer to Genk also brings the opportunity to link up with his compatriot Joseph Paintsil, a key player for the Ghana national team who also plays for Genk.

With his impressive debut goal, Baah has already shown glimpses of his potential and his eagerness to contribute to the team's success. Genk fans will be excited to see what more he can bring to the club in the upcoming season.