Youngster Douglas Owusu named in Serbian Prva Liga Team of the Season after stellar debut campaign

Ghanaian youngster Douglas Owusu has capped off a stellar debut season in Europe by earning a spot in the Serbian Prva Liga Team of the 2024-25 Season.

The 19-year-old, who moved to FK Radnik Surdulica from Ghana’s second-tier outfit Asekem FC, emerged as one of the league’s top performers, drawing widespread acclaim for his consistent displays, creativity, and maturity.

Owusu was instrumental in Radnik’s successful campaign to gain promotion to the Serbian Super Liga, tallying two goals and six assists in 29 matches.

Operating mainly on the right flank, his sharp vision and ability to break down defences made him a key attacking threat and a beloved figure among Surdulica fans.

His selection for the Team of the Season reflects both his brilliance and the crucial role he played in the team’s overall success.

He made several appearances in the Team of the Week and shone in pivotal games, notably in rounds 33 and 34.

His performances during the season’s most decisive stages were vital to Radnik clinching promotion with one match remaining.

Being named among the league’s elite is a significant testament to Owusu’s rising status.

As he looks ahead to competing in the Serbian Super Liga, the Ghanaian rising star will be one to watch next season.

Below is the Serbian Parva Liga Team of the Season: