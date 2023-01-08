Youngster Ebenezer Agyei announces departure from Anderlecht

Young Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Agyei has announced his departure from Belgian club Anderlecht.

The 17-year-old, who was born in Belgium, announced on Instagram that his time at Anderlecht had come to an end, but he did not reveal his next move.

"After having spent 7 seasons at Anderlecht. It is time for me to leave. It was a good course, full of adventure and nice tournaments but my story is over in Anderlecht. Thank you to the coaches that I have worked with within the club, the players, the staff and the supporters," he wrote.

Agyei joined Anderlecht as a child, playing for Anderlecht Youth and Anderlecht U18. He and his twin brother Enock Agyei signed professional contracts in 2020.