Youngster Ebenezer Mamatah scores to propel Ashdod in comeback win against Hapoel Beer Sheva

Ghanaian young forward Ebenezer Mamatah was on target for SC Ashdod in their Israeli State Cup triumph over Hapoel Beer Sheva on Monday evening.

The 21-year-old scored in his first appearance in the State Cup as Ashdod came from behind to claim a 2-1 in the end at the Yud-Alef Stadium to progress in the competition.

Beer Sheva opened the scoring of the match in the 41st minute after Israeli forward Ramzi Safuri scored to put them ahead.

Mamatah got the equalising goal for the home side four minutes after the interval before they got the winner in the latter stages of the encounter.

Midfielder Mohamad Kanaan converted a penalty kick seven minutes from the final whistle to send Ashdod through to the next round of the State Cup.

Mamatah joined Ashdod from Ghanaian Division One side Skyy FC in August this year.

He has managed to score three goals in 12 matches in Israeli Premier League so far in the 2022-23 campaign.

He has scored once in four matches in the Toto Cup and has one goal in one game in the State Cup.