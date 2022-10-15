Youngster Emmanuel Toku opens scoring account in Bulgaria in Botev Plovdiv home victory

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Toku netted his first goal of the 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon when Botev Plovdiv saw off Pirin Blagoevgrad in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 player rounded off the victory for the home side who cruised to a 3-1 victory at the end of the match.

Guinean international Pa Konate scored the opening goal of the match to put Botev ahead in the 21st minute at the Botev 1912 Football Complex.

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu doubled the advantage for Botev in the 33rd minute after he was set up by James Eyenga.

Toku scored the final goal for the hosts in the 63rd minute after Manu was turned the provider for the young Ghanaian.

The visitors got their consolation goal moments later through Bulgarian youngster Andrey Yordanov.

Toku was replaced three minutes from full-time with Nigerian player Ume Emmanuel.

The 22-year-old has managed to find the back of the net once this season after 12 appearances in the Bulgarian top division.