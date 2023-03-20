Youngster Ernest Nuamah picks MOTM away after inspiring Nordsjaelland win with a brace

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah was named man of the match after inspiring FC Nordsjaelland's remarkable comeback triumph against Brondby IF in the Danish Superliga.

The 20-year-old forward was instrumental for Nordsjaelland as he scored two second-half goals to win the day for Nordsjaelland with a 2-1 scoreline in the end.

The visitors got the opening goal of the match at the Right to Dream Academy Park through Norwegian midfielder Hakon Evjen six minutes to the break.

Nuamah scored in the early stages of the second half to put the home side on level terms after he was set up by Ivorian midfielder Mohammed Diomande.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate got the opportunity to put Nordsjaelland ahead in the 89th minute but he missed a penalty kick.

However, he scored again in stoppage time to give Nordsjaelland the victory after he was assisted by midfielder Jacob Christensen.

Nuamah has been in superlative form in the 2022-23 season in the Danish Superliga where he has scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists in 21 appearances.

He has two goals in two games in the Landspokal Cup as well.