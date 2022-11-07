Youngster Felix Afena-Gyan to lead Cremonese attack in Serie A clash against AC Milan

Young forward Felix Afena-Gyan will lead the attack for US Cremonese against AC Milan in the Italian Serie A on Tuesday.

The Ghana international came on as a substitute in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Salernitana.

In less than 20 minutes on the field, he impressed Cremonese manager Massimiliano Alvini, and the Italian has decided that the striker will lead the line against Milan.

The 19-year-old joined Cremonese in a late transfer. The Serie A newcomers reportedly paid 6 million euros to sign Afena-Gyan from AS Roma.

Afena-Gyan hasn't played much this season, but his confidence hasn't waned, and he works hard in training. He recently scored his debut goal for Cremonese to inspire them to the next round of the Italian Cup.

Afena-Gyan was crucial in Ghana's World Cup qualification. He appeared in two playoff games against Nigeria, which the Black Stars won on away goals to secure their place in Qatar.

Ghanasoccernet understands coach Otto Addo will name his final squad this week after naming a preliminary 55-man squad that included Afena-Gyan.

Afena-Gyan has the backing of coach Alvini to be included in the final list that will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.