Youngster Forson Amankwah gets second league goal of the season in Red Bull Salzburg draw

Ghanaian youngster Forson Amankwah was on target for Red Bull Salzburg in their draw against Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga match week 10 on Sunday.

The 20-year-old midfielder netted the second goal of his team as they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Klagenfurt at the Worthersee Stadion.

Croatian forward Roko Simic scored to put Salzburg ahead in the match as early as the 8th minute after being set up by Cote d'Ivoire striker Karim Konate.

Amankwah doubled the lead for the Austrian champions from close range, taking advantage of a defensive mishap by Klagenfurt in the 29th minute.

The home side pulled one back before the half-time break when defender Nicolas Wimmer found the back of the net.

Klagenfurt completed the comeback in the 74th minute as forward Florian Jaritz scored the equalising goal to make the game even.

Salzburg finished the game with ten men after defender Strahinja Pavlovic was sent off a few minutes to the interval.

Amankwah is having an impressive season for Salzburg this campaign, having scored four goals and produced two assists in 11 games across all competitions.

The former WAFA SC player was named man-of-the-match in the last league game against Austria Lustenau after delivering two assists to ensure Salzburg's 4-0 victory.