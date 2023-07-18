Youngster Ibrahim Sulemana dreams of representing Black Stars

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana, who recently signed a four-year contract with Cagliari Calcio, is determined to earn a call-up to the national team, the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old talent expressed his admiration for the four-time African champions and his desire to wear the national colours on the international stage.

In an interview with his club's YouTube Channel, Sulemana stated, "I'm giving everything, I hope to play well and when the time comes to be called up, I'd like to play in Ghana because I love my country. I love to express my characteristics, whatever position the coach decides to help the team. If I had to choose, I would say central midfield."

Sulemana also expressed his excitement about working under the guidance of experienced Italian coach Claudio Ranieri, who has led top European clubs and won the Premier League. The young midfielder is eager to learn and improve under Ranieri's tutelage in the top flight.

"I like to learn, and constantly improve. Being coached by one of the most experienced Italian coaches in the world will help me reach greater heights in my footballing career," Sulemana said.

With his passion and dedication, Sulemana aims to make a significant impact for both his club and the national team, fulfilling his dream of representing Ghana in central midfield.