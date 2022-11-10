Youngster Ibrahim Sulemana pleased with career as he prepares to face Juventus

Young midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana will enter the stadium Marcantonio Bentegodi against Juventus on Thursday with reason to celebrate.

After recovering from an injury that threatened to derail his career, the 19-year-old Ghanaian is on the right track with Hellas Verona.

A promising trial period with Atalanta, courtesy of Ghanaian agent Oliver Arthur's ArthurLegacy Sports, was cut short by a devastating injury.

His chances of ever returning were slim, so he was released by Atalanta.

“Those were tough times for me. Filled with many moments wondering if this was it for me as a footballer he recalls.

Fortunately for him, he had support from his family in Ghana and also his management team at ArthurLegacy.

“It’s quite amazing to see Sulemana enjoying his football again. For most it’s a big moment for him today to start against a team like Juventus but I see it from a transformation perspective”.

“What was almost truncated has been fixed through his hard work and the benefits are being reaped. These are the best moments for me as an agent” says Oliver Arthur.

Salvatore Bocchetti’s team have not had many bright lights this season in what has been a difficult season so far.

Sulemana has been one of the few, paying back the team that took a chance on him to pay for his surgery and recuperate him.

“I spent a full year away from football after my injury, recovering from surgery and then the hard work of getting back into active shape”.

Whatever the outcome of the game against Juventus tonight, Sulemana has come full circle and looks set for a path towards greatness