Youngster Jamal Haruna scored his first goal for Bordeaux Reserves in the 4-0 win over limoges in a friendly a fortnight ago.

The former WAFA SC playmaker was named in the starting line and found the back of the net in the 86th minute.

Haruna has become a regular with the second team and played in their first league match of the season.

He lasted the entire during in the 2-0 win over Bayonne last week.