Youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi gets 15th goal of the season as Charlton Athletic beat Port Vale at home

Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored again in the English League One, helping Charlton Athletic to overcome Port Vale in their last home game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Rak-Sakyi was among the goal scorers as Charlton recorded a 3-2 triumph over Port Vale in the penultimate match of the campaign.

The Addicks got their noses in front in the early stages of the match after midfielder Tyreece Campbell scored the opening goal in the 14th minute.

The England-born Ghanaian forward doubled the advantage for the Charlton thirteen minutes after the break with a beautiful finish after receiving a pass from George Dobson.

Port Vale pulled one back moments later through James Plant before Rak-Sakyi set up teenage forward Miles Leaburn for the third in the 77th minute at The Valley.

Experienced forward Matt Taylor reduced the deficit in stoppage-time after converting a penalty kick.

Rak-Sakyi, on loan from Premiership side, Crystal Palace has been impressive for Charlton in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing 8 assists in 42 games.