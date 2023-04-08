Youngster Joshua Quarshie scores as Hoffenheim II secure dominant win in Germany

German-Ghanaian youngster Joshua Quarshie was on target for Hoffenheim II in their 5-0 victory over VfR Wormatia Worms on Saturday afternoon.

The game saw Hoffenheim dominate from the start and they looked for gaps in Wormatia's defence.

Hoffenheim II opened the scoring in the 32nd minute through Muhammed Damar, before Quarshie doubled their lead in the 71st minute with a headed goal after a corner. Fisnik Asllani added another in the 77th minute, while Felix Hagmann and Andu Kelati scored in the 80th minute to seal the 5-0 win.

The victory places Hoffenheim II fourth on the Regionalliga Southwest league table with 48 points after 26 games. Their next league fixture will be against Fulda on April 15th.

Quarshie's impressive display will undoubtedly have caught the attention of the Hoffenheim II coaching staff, and his goal could be a sign of things to come for the young striker.