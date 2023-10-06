Youngster Kelvin Ofori scores consolation in Spartak Trnava defeat to Fenerbahce in Europa Conference League

In Thursday's Europa Conference League Group H match, Ghanaian forward Kelvin Ofori scored a consolation goal for Spartak Trnava against Fenerbahce.

The 22-year-old found the net late in the game at the City Arena in Slovakia during the second round of the group stage.

During the first half, the Slovak hosts displayed solid resistance, denying the in-form Turkish Super Lig side from taking the lead.

However, Fenerbahce eventually broke the deadlock in the second period when Joshua King, a key player for them, initiated a goal-scoring sequence with a brilliant run and an intricate one-two with Ryan Kent, culminating in a powerful right-footed strike.

Fenerbahce's pressure continued, and they netted a second goal moments later, with King again contributing with a skillful finish following a well-placed cross from substitute Fred.

Trnava managed to get on the scoresheet in an unusual manner when a mistake by Jayden Oosterwolde allowed Ofori to tap the ball into the net.

On the contrary, Fenerbahce seems to be in control of the group and on course to qualify for the knockout stages.