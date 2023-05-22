Youngster Kwadwo Asamoah explains decision to sign for FK Panevezys in Lithuania

Ghanaian winger Kwadwo Asamoah has explained his decision to join Lithuanian club FK Panevezys after leaving Latvian side Spartaks Jūrmala.

Asamoah sealed his transfer on Sunday after signing a two-year contract running until the end of the 2024-25 season on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old spent three seasons at Jūrmala in Latvia, where he scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 69 appearances in the Latvian top-flight.

He joined the Latvian club in July 2020 from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.

"I was motivated to join Panevėžys by the club's ambitions, and I believe that this will help me improve," Asamoah told the fk-panevezys.lt website.

"I spoke to the coach a few times and he explained things to me, how he wanted the team to play and I realized that I could be an important part of this team - it made the decision a lot easier.

"I know my body, I worked well, and I believe that in a short time, I can prepare and help Panevēžis achieve the set goals.

"First, I emphasize team goals. I believe that after reaching the team goals at the end of the season, everyone will notice and know my individual achievements.

Asamoah is a versatile player who can play on both wings and as a striker.

Panevezys are leading the Lithuanian Lyga standings with 33 points after 13 rounds as they chase their very first title in the championship.

Asamoah scooped the best young player and best goal awards during his first season in Latvia.

The Panevėžys rookie made his debut on Sunday when he came on as a substitute against FA Šiauliai.