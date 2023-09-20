Youngster Kwadwo Baah scores decisive goal as Burton stun Port Vale in English League One

Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Baah opened his scoring account in the English League One on Tuesday when Burton Albion shocked high flying Port Vale at their own backyard.

Burton earned their first League One win of the season at high-flying at the Vale Park in Stoke on Trent.

Burton beat Port Vale 3-2 to secure their first win of the season and prevent their opponents from moving to the summit of League One.

Watford loanee Baah scored what proved to be the decisive goal as the Brewers ended their wait for three points in their eighth league game of the campaign.

Burton opened the scoring of the match as early as the 11th minute when Congolese forward Beryly Lubala headed home a cross.

Port Vale pulled level five minutes to the half-time break through midfielder Ben Garity.

Defender Steve Seddon and Baah, making his first start for Burton, scored twice in ten minutes after the interval to seal the victory.

Teenager Ollie Arblaster pulled one back for the home before the full-time whistle.

The 20-year-old forward has played five matches since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, finding the back of the net once in the process.