Youngster Kwaku Karikari wins best player award at FK Jedinstvo Ub in Serbia

Published on: 24 April 2023
Ghanaian young attacker Kwaku Karikari has emerged as the best player of Serbian club FK Jedinstvo Ub for the half season after giving impressive performances to the club.

The 21-year-old who joined Jedinstvo at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign from Ghanaian club Liberty Professionals has been a revelation with his blistering form.

The highly-rated footballer spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Dreams FC in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Karikari has been an instant hit in his very season in the Serbian second-tier league, where he has scored 11 times and provided four assists in 25 appearances.

He is only one goal short of the leading top scoring chart of the Serbian Prva.

Karikari received the award on Sunday, which was presented by AS Roma and Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic during a brief ceremony.

Matic, formerly of Chelsea and Manchester United played at the youth level for Jedinstvo.

