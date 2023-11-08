Youngster Kwame Poku scores as Peterborough United falls to Wigan Athletic in English League One

Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku was on target for Peterborough United when they lost to Wigan Athletic in the English League One on Tuesday.

The Latics came from a goal down to overcome Peterborough 2-1 in the end at the DW Stadium in the matchday 13 encounter.

Young midfielder Martial Godo scored the first goal of the match when he put Wigan ahead as early as the 7th minute.

Peterborough got themselves on level terms as good wing play from Ajiboye down the right saw him trick his way past the full-back and his low centre was fired home at the back post by the onrushing Poku nine minutes after the interval.

Wigan regained their lead with eight minutes remaining to the end of the match when substitute Callum McManaman scored.

Peterborough remain on the fourth position on the league standings as they continue to push for promotion to the Championship.

The 22-year-old English-born has four goals and five assists for Peterborough in the League One this campaign.