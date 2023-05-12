Youngster Levi Acheampong scores as Ajax U-16 beat Feyenoord U-16 in mini-Classic

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Levi Acheampong was the hero as Ajax u-16 beat Feyenoord u-16 4-2 on Thursday evening.

The match started with Ajax having the first opportunity, but Mylo van der Lans headed over the goal from Nick de Koning's cross.

Feyenoord then took the lead after a good attack that saw their striker score against Ajax goalkeeper Aymean El Hani. Ajax struggled to get back into the game and found themselves in deeper trouble when Feyenoord's striker scored again to make it 2-0.

However, Ajax fought back, and Sanyika Puljhun scored their first goal in the 47th minute after receiving a pass from Joao da Silva.

The equaliser came within the hour mark, when Pereira da Gama made it 2-2 after a through ball from Puljhun. Nick De Koning then gave Ajax the lead for the first time in the game in the 64th minute.

A minute later, Levi Acheampong sealed the victory for Ajax with a well-taken goal. After a cross from Pereira da Gama, Acheampong fired in the ball with his left foot to increase his team's lead.

The win was particularly special for Acheampong, who scored a crucial goal and played a vital role in the victory. He is expected to continue his development at Ajax and could be a star for the club in the future.