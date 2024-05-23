Youngster Levy Nene excited to join FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian young attacker Levy Nene has expressed his enthusiasm after signing a long-term contract with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy.

Nene's move to FC Nordsjaelland comes after his outstanding performances at the recently concluded Gothia Cup, where his academy emerged victorious.

Nene, who joins his former school and soccer friend Caleb Yirenkyi at FC Nordsjaelland, is excited about the opportunity to be part of such a talented environment.

"I am super excited to have signed the contract with FC NordsjÃ¦lland. I see it as a fantastic opportunity to be part of such a talented environment," Nene said.

"I can't wait to get started and give everything I have on the pitch."

Nene aims to follow in the footsteps of other successful graduates from the Right to Dream Academy, such as Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who have become top stars after making the transition to FC Nordsjaelland.

With his determination and talent, Nene hopes to make a significant impact at FC Nordsjaelland and further his football career.