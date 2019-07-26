Youngster Mitchelle Sarpong pens ‘improved contract’ at Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have handed youngster Mitchelle Sarpong an improved contract ahead of the upcoming season.

The Phobians have been handed a major boost ahead of the next season as Sarpong committed his future to the club.

The highly-rated youngster has been o of the standout of players in the Ghana Premier League since his promotion from the club's youth side.

The 18-year-old was promoted from the club's feeder side Auroras FC after an explosive performance last year.

Hearts of Oak confirmed Sarpong's improved contract on twitter.

?s=21