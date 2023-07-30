Youngster Nathaniel Opoku scores to secure a point for Leuven against Sporting Charleroi

Young Ghanaian forward Nathaniel Opoku was on the scoresheet for OH Leuven in their away draw against Sporting Charleroi in the opening round of the Belgian Pro League.

Opoku got the equalising goal as Leuven came from behind and earned a point after a 1-1 stalemate at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi on Saturday afternoon.

Charleroi were up and running very early in the match, having gotten the opening goal in the 9th minute through Palestinian forward Oday Dabbagh.

A few moments later, the home side were reduced to ten men after Serbian forward Nikola Stulic was sent off after receiving a straight red card.

Leuven drew level in the closing stages of the match when Opoku stepped up to convert a penalty kick in the 83rd minute.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian forward extended his loan spell at Leuven a few weeks ago from English side Leicester City.

This follows an impressive display in the first loan spell, where he scored three times and provided one assist in seven appearances in the Belgian top-flight.