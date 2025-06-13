Youngster Ohene Kohl commits future to Eintracht Norderstedt with contract extension

German-born Ghanaian striker Ohene Kohl has extended his stay with Regionalliga Nord outfit FC Eintracht Norderstedt, signing a new deal that will keep him at the Edmund-Plambeck-Stadion until the summer of 2026.

Kohl, 21, joined Norderstedt during the 2025 winter transfer window after departing Hamburger SV’s U23 side.

Seeking more regular playing time and the opportunity to reignite his career, the former RB Leipzig U19 forward made an instant impact.

He featured in nine league games, netting two goals and assisting three more before a toe injury prematurely ended his season.

The club, who were battling relegation at the time of his arrival, praised his decision and influence.

“Ohene Kohl made a conscious choice to drop a level in search of match rhythm, and it’s paid off for both him and us,” the club stated in their official announcement.

“He brought energy, creativity and end-product to our attack. We’re delighted to continue this journey together.”

Kohl’s promising displays have sparked interest among observers, especially given his Ghanaian heritage.

Though born and raised in Germany, he remains eligible to represent Ghana at international level, having not yet featured for the German senior team.