Youngster Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer grateful for captain Andre Ayew's support in Black Stars

Hamburger SV winger Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has credited Black Stars captain Andre Ayew for helping him feel welcomed and integrated into the Ghana national team since switching his nationality.

The German-born Ghanaian expressed his gratitude towards Ayew, emphasising that the former Swansea and Olympique Marseille player has been instrumental in his adaptation to the team.

Konigsdorffer highlighted Ayew's care and support, stating that he turns to the skipper whenever he encounters any challenges.

"The most I will say is Andre Ayew. He cares about me, he helps me. When I have problems he talks to me, so he helps me the most," Konigsdorffer told GhanaWeb.

The 21-year-old winger, who completed his nationality switch in June 2022, revealed that playing for Ghana has always been his dream. When he received the first call from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in February 2022, he immediately accepted the opportunity without hesitation.

"The first call was in February 2022. When I got the first call, they asked me if I want to come to Ghana, and I said directly let's do it. I always said that if I get the chance, I want to play for my home country," Konigsdorffer explained.

Konigsdorffer, who was born in Berlin to a Ghanaian father and a German-Guadeloupean mother, had always hoped to play for Ghana at the international level. He finally got the chance to fulfil his dream last year when he made his Ghana debut in a friendly match against Nicaragua.

Despite previously playing for Germany’s U-21 team, Konigsdorffer’s desire to play for Ghana prompted him to change his allegiance.

He did not make the World Cup final squad, but he has been recalled for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Furthermore, Konigsdorffer has been invited to join the Black Meteors, for the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Konigsdorffer scored eight goals in Bundesliga II in the just-ended season.