Published on: 18 August 2019
Youngster Samuel Obeng scores as Real Oviedo lose Segunda Division opener
Samuel Obeng

Ghanaian youngster Samuel Obeng climbed off the bench to score for Real Oviedo in their 3-2 defeat at Deportivo La Coruna in the Segunda Division on Sunday.

The 22-year-old replaced Edu Cortina in the 67th minute and he scored on 78 minutes to tie at 2-2.

Real Oviedo were down two-zero after 56 minutes but Michelle Somma netted an own goal before Obeng struck.

But two minutes from time, Christian Santos scored the winner for Deportivo.

Obeng moved from Segunda B side Calahorra where he scored seven goals in 28 league appearances.

