Ghanaian youngster Stephen Anorful joins Salernitana on loan from EurAfrica FC

Italian club Salernitana have secured the services of Stephen Anorful, an 18-year-old Ghanaian midfield sensation, on loan from EurAfrica FC, a second division club based in Greater Accra.

Anorful had initially travelled to Italy for trials with Salernitana in early January, but a recent injury prevented him from fully showcasing his talent, forcing him to return home last month.

Nonetheless, Salernitana remain optimistic about his abilities and potential to significantly contribute to their ambitions this season, and have signed him.

Anorful is an energetic midfielder who relentlessly hunts the ball and possesses the ability to distribute it from different ranges. He is set to play with the U19 side in the Primavera division.

The young midfielder is among ten footballers who are travelling to Europe as part of the ArthurLegacy Sports life transformation programme, and Salernitana will be hoping that Anorful can help the first team when called up.