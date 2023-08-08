Youngster Yahaya Dawuni completes move to Asante Kotoko from Susubiribi SC

Asante Kotoko have finalised the signing of young defender Yahaya Dawuni from Division One Leage side Susubiribi SC.

The Porcupine Warriors approached the young player for his services after he excelled with Susubiribi Football Club in the Division One League and have since concluded talks with both the player and the team.

Dawuni was a target for Premier League club Bibiani Gold Stars, but he will instead play for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions.

The Porcupine Warriors are aiing to revamp their squad ahead of the new season after a disappointing campaign last season which saw them finish fourth on the league log.

As part of their aim to rebuild, the club are believed to be offloading eleven players including, Mohammed Alhassan and Maxwell Agyemang which will result in a void to fill.

Therefore Dawuni is expected to be sere as a replacement for while providing depth as well for the backline of Kotoko.

The team are expected to kick start their preparations for the upcoming season tomorrow.