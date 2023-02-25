Youngster Zakaria Mugeese strikes twice in Ashdod comeback triumph at Hapoel Tel Aviv

Former Ghana U20 forward Zakaria Mugeese bagged a brace to help FC Ashdod to come from behind to beat Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Israeli Ligat Ha'al on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old scored twice in the second as Ashdod came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv in the round 24 league match.

The home side were the first to open the scoring of the match in the 24th minute through experienced midfielder Dan Einbinder.

Mugeese was brought on at the start of the second half of the match when he replaced his compatriot Ebenezer Mamatah.

With only one minute spent on the field, Mugeese found the back of the net to draw Ashdod level after he was assisted by Uganda international defender Timothy Dennis Awany.

Mugeese completed the comeback for Ashdod with his second goal of the match with four minutes remaining on the clock.

Netherlands-born Ghanaian attacker Elton Acolatse was introduced in the game for Ashdod in the 60th minute while former Ghana youth player Montari Kamaheni was an unused substitute.

Mugeese has scored four goals and provided an assist in 15 appearances for Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League this campaign.