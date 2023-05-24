‘Your dad would be so proud’ – Atsu’s wife Marie-Claire Rupio celebrates son

In a heartwarming moment, Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Ghanaian international footballer Christian Atsu, expressed immense pride and joy as their son, Joshua Twasam, was awarded the Player of the Year title in the Northumberland Football League.

The young prodigy's outstanding performances have captivated audiences, establishing him as one of the standout players in his team.

Playing for the Gosforth Football Club in the Under-9 category, Joshua showcased exceptional skills and talent throughout the season, leaving a lasting impression on coaches, teammates, and spectators alike.

His contributions were instrumental in his team's success, culminating in a triumphant victory at the Pro Motiv8 Tournament's final held in February.

The Player of the Year award serves as a testament to Joshua's remarkable abilities on the field, acknowledging his unwavering dedication, unwavering commitment, and unparalleled performance among his peers in the Northumberland Football League.

Reacting to her son's recent achievement, Marie-Claire Rupio conveyed her overwhelming pride and shared a heartfelt message, saying, "Player of the year. Your dad would be so proud," as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Atsu tragically lost his life in an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Despite the devastating loss, his legacy of football excellence lives on.