Your hat-trick shows your consistency and growth - Jordan Ayew congratulated by family

Jordan Ayew has received heartfelt congratulations from his family following his exceptional performances in the Black Stars' recent 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

The striker made headlines when he came off the bench to score a late winner in Ghana's 2-1 victory over Mali on Thursday.

His impressive display earned him a starting spot in the subsequent game against the Central African Republic (CAR), where he netted a hat-trick, leading Ghana to a thrilling 4-3 win at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Before the match, the Ghana Football Association honoured Jordan Ayew for reaching 100 appearances for the national team. His hat-trick performance further cemented his legacy, showcasing his consistency and growth as a player.

In a statement released by the family's spokesperson on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the Ayew family expressed immense pride in Jordan’s achievements.

"Congratulations, Jordan Ayew, on reaching a remarkable milestone in your national team career. Your second hat-trick for the Black Stars, achieved on your 104th appearance for Ghana, is a resounding testament to your unwavering dedication, hard work, and passion.

"Your first hat-trick against South Korea in an international friendly before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was a memorable feat, and now, your second against the Central African Republic (CAR) in a 2026 World Cup qualifier showcases your consistent excellence and growth as a player.

"May your perseverance and passion continue to inspire many, and may you keep pushing boundaries and making Ghana and your family proud," the statement concluded.

Jordan Ayew's outstanding performance against the CAR has propelled Ghana to the top of Group I in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with the Black Stars now securing nine points from four games. The victories have put Ghana in a strong position as they aim to qualify for their fifth World Cup, set to be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.