Your life was a blessing – Majeed Ashimeru mourns Christian Atsu

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has expressed his grief and sadness at the passing of fellow footballer Christian Atsu.

Atsu was confirmed dead on February 18, 2023, at the age of 31. He died under a rubble of the massive earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkey earlier this month.

Ashimeru took to social media to share his thoughts and feelings about Atsu's passing. In a heartfelt post, he described Atsu as a blessing to the world.

“Your life was a blessing; your memory, a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

“May Allah give you eternal rest,” wrote Ashimeru.

Ashimeru's post was met with an outpouring of support and condolences from fans and fellow footballers. Many shared their own memories of Atsu and expressed their sadness at his passing.

Atsu was a talented footballer who played for several clubs throughout his career, including Porto, Chelsea, Vitesse Arnhem, Newcastle United, Everton and Bournemouth. He also played for the Ghana national team, representing his country in several international tournaments.

His passing has been mourned by many in the football community, who remember him as a skilled player and a beloved friend and teammate.