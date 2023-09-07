GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
'Your next Afcon will be like the last one' - Central African Republic coach curses Ghana

Published on: 07 September 2023
'Your next Afcon will be like the last one' - Central African Republic coach curses Ghana

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy was visibly upset following his team's 2-1 defeat to Ghana and cursed the Black Stars ahead of next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

After the match, Central African Republic's coach, Raoul Savoy, didn't hold back as he vented his frustrations, implying that Ghana's future AFCON performance would be as dismal as their last one.

In a post-match press conference, Savoy accused Kenyan referee Peter Waweru of favouring Ghana during the crucial encounter. While Ghana secured a 2-1 victory, the Central African Republic's coach didn't mince words, using the opportunity to express his discontent with the refereeing decisions.

This curse aimed at Ghana referred to their underwhelming performance in the previous AFCON held in Cameroon, where they managed only one point and suffered an early exit in the group stage – a significant disappointment for the Black Stars.

Despite the controversy, Ghana secured qualification for the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast, while the Central African Republic fell short of making it to the finals for the first time.

