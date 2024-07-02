You're still young - Asamoah Gyam motivates Ibrahim Danlad following Kotoko departure

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his confidence in goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad's ability to bounce back to the top following his departure from Asante Kotoko.

Danlad, once regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League, was included in Ghana's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Despite his promising start, Danlad struggled to maintain his position as the first-choice goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko over the past two seasons, eventually losing the slot to Frederick Asare.

This downturn in form led to Danlad's departure from the Porcupine Warriors, ending an eight-year association with the club.

Gyan offered words of encouragement to the young goalkeeper during an interview with Wontumi Radio.

"It's clear to everyone that your form declined since you returned from the World Cup," Gyan said. "Remember all the things that helped you to be successful during your loan spells and becoming the number one at Asante Kotoko. You are still young, and you can achieve more than you have over the years. The sky is your limit."

As Danlad embarks on the next chapter of his career, Gyan's words serve as a reminder of the goalkeeper's potential and the importance of perseverance in the face of challenges.