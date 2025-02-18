Youth Development Minister Opare Addo confirms betting tax will be scrapped in 2025 budget

Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has assured Ghanaians that the betting tax will be abolished when the 2025 budget is presented.

He emphasised that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is committed to fulfilling its campaign promises, with Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson working to remove nuisance taxes, including the betting tax, to ease financial burdens.

"Everybody is committed to meeting the target of His Excellency President Mahama. When the budget is read in March 2025, all the promises we made regarding tax cancellations will be implemented, and young people should look forward to the cancellation of the betting tax," Opare Addo told JoyNews.

The finance ministry is engaging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to finalize the removal of these taxes as part of broader economic reforms.