Youth Football: We need to catch up with Mali, Senegal -Yaw Preko

Ghana U-20 coach Yaw Preko has called on officials of Ghana Football to put in place measures that will ensure that the country can catch up with Mali and Senegal as these two nations are far ahead when it comes to youth level on the continent.

In recent times, Ghana has failed to defeat these two countries in competitive games at youth level.

Ghana’s U-20 side the Black Satellites has lost twice to these countries in 2019. First at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations held in Niger and then at the ongoing Africa Games in Morocco.

The Black Satellites lost 4-2 to Mali in the final group game on Saturday in the Africa Games to exit the tournament.

In an interview, Yaw Preko said, these two countries are far ahead because of proper organization which Ghana country lacks at the moment because of the absence of a well-structured football Association.

“We have a lot of work to do, they are far ahead of us in terms of the academy footballsystem and development. We have to know what we want, preparing a team well, the right players to pick. We have talents in the country but organization is a problem. Mind you there is no Football Association now so we have no one to supervise the national teams”.

“So we hope when they go to Congress, they will appoint a good team, a good management who will follow us because for now when you go to a tournament it looks like you have been isolated or abandoned”.

Yaw Preko believes if the new Football Association is formed things will get back to normal

“It is not too late, before we dissolved the FA we were doing well and I believe if the FA comes back together definitely there will be management members and everything will come back and we take it from there”.

He also touched on the lack of competitive football in the country which also affected the performance of his players. According to him, his players looked fatigue at a point in time.

“The lack of competitive football in the country is also a problem so we need that as well so we can also pick active players for the competition”.

