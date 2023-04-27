Yunus Musah advised to consider Liverpool move if Jurgen Klopp comes knocking

Former USMNT international Charlie Davies believes that Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah should consider an offer from Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp comes calling in the summer.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Davies praised Musah’s abilities and highlighted his potential as a “special player” who can “break through lines on the dribble” while also being a “two-way midfielder.”

Davies also emphasized the importance of Musah finding a club that can provide him with regular starts, especially given Valencia’s struggles in La Liga. “It’s all about going to a club that suits you,” he said.

“You don’t go to a club because you are a big massive club and I want to go there just to say ‘I played for this club’, but you don’t get any minutes.”

Regarding Liverpool specifically, Davies suggested that Musah could be a valuable rotation player for Klopp’s midfield. “When you look at their midfield right now, he would be in that rotation, for sure,” he said.

“If Jurgen Klopp sits down with you and says ‘you are going to be in my team’, you are going to get the chance to play, then you go.”

However, Davies also acknowledged that a move to Liverpool may not be the best option for Musah’s career development, and that it’s crucial for him to join a club that can provide him with regular game time.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are said to be among the clubs interested in the 20-year-old USMNT international, who came through Arsenal’s academy.

Valencia are currently facing the threat of relegation from La Liga, which could lead to the departure of some of their star players, including Musah.