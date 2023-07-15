Yusif Chibsah advises Kotoko authorities to increase mandate of board and management to ten years

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Yussif Chibsah has called on the authorities of the club to consider extending the fixed three-year mandate to 10 for the next board and management of the club.

The three-year mandate of the Dr Kwame Kyei-led board concluded at the end of the season just as that of Nana Yaw Amponsah saw his tenure as CEO, as well as the rest of the members of the management team, come to an end.

The hierarchy is expected to put together another set of board members and a management team ahead of the new season.

Chibsah believes passionately in the potential of the Ghana Premier League club and pushes for a long-term strategy that may rejuvenate the team's fortunes and carry them to unparalleled heights.

According to Chibsah, the three years that the board and management are always given do not benefit the club.

"Next Asante Kotoko Board and Management must be given ten years," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“Three-year terms for Asante Kotoko management and board not helping the club. Three years ago, Kotoko was at the same point that we are today,"

"We have tried this method to two-three times and it’s not helping so I am pleading with Manhyia to give the next board and management at least five and ten years,"

"This period will help in implementing policies and strategies in achieving his goals and target. Three years in football is too short," he ended.

Kotoko failed to defend the Ghana Premier League title but instead settled for a fourth-place finish in behind Medeama SC who finished as champions for the first time, Aduana Stars and Bechem United.