Yusif Chibsah bemoans FC Porto refusal to reduce Majeed Waris' €6 million asking price

Representative of Majeed Waris, Yusif Chibsah has complained bitterly about FC Porto's reluctance to lower their asking price for the striker.

Waris excelled on a loan spell at French Ligue 1 FC Nantes last season after scoring five goals and registering three assists.

The Canaries have expressed their interest in signing the Ghana international on a permanent deal but the move seemed to hit hurdle over FC Porto's €6 million asking price.

The 27-year-old, who is under contract at the Estadio do Dragao until June 2022, has been demoted to the club's second team as his agent is pushing to strike a deal for him to leave the club.

"Majeed is training with team B. He has a contract until 2022, so another three years, and we are trying to figure out what the club wants to do with him," says Chibsah.

"FC Porto only releases him for six million euros. I am trying to unblock the situation, it is not easy. He had a good time in France, but that amount is driving many people away."