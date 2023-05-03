Yusif Chibsah urges Ghana Premier League to avoid clashes with major leagues for increased viewership

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Yusif Chibsah has urged authorities that the Ghana Premier League match schedule be revised to prevent clashes with major leagues around the world in order to increase viewership and followership.

The local league has seen a dip in interest from football fans, as seen by the recent poor attendance at Stadia on matchdays.

Chibsah feels that good competitor analysis, as well as improved officiating, will help to rekindle interest in the Ghana Premier League.

"It is a whole lot of factors and for me, I personally think we should have a competitor analysis to see what are the other competing games with the local league [betpawa premier league], that is a huge factor," he told Citi FM

"One area that I also think should be taken a look at is the officiating, it has not been the best and I think that it is another issue which is discouraging people to come to the stadium.

"The fans think that some of the referees are not up to the task, and that is a huge factor discouraging people from watching football.

"This is a whole topic that needs to be discussed.

"The foreign games on the digital platforms are also posing a huge factor, it is posing a big competition for our local league," he added.