Published on: 05 December 2019
Yusif Chibsah's Foundation building a mosque for the community in Damongo
Masjid Foundation

Ex-Ghana international Yusif Chibsah and his foundation is building a mosque in Damongo as part of their charity programme. 

The former Asante Kotoko captain and his team are yet to give details of their project which is situated in the Savana Region of Ghana.

But photos of the uncompleted building- a place of worship for muslims-have been posted on Twitter with the message:

''One of the ongoing Masjid project by CHIBSAH FOUNDATION in the Savana Region, Damongo. Our belief motivates our action, and it doesn't limit our reach 🕌💪🏿.''

In September this year, Chibsah's foundation donated a set of STRIKE customised jerseys, balls and 30 pieces of training vets to his Alma mater Prempeh College in Kumasi.

 

