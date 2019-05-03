Yusif Raman Chibsah emerges most consistent Ghanaian player in Italy this season

Midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah has emerged the most consistent Ghanaian player in the 2018/19 Italian Serie A season.

The midfielder has made the most appearances, ahead of compatriots Kwadwo Asamoah, Alfred Duncan, Afriyie Acquah and Nicholas Opoku.

Raman Chibsah has been an outstanding performer for relegation threatened Frosinone, making 31 appearances for the club including 30 starts.

The former Sassuolo player has a goal to his name and with four games left, it is likely he will feature in the remaining matches.

His magnificent performances in the heart of midfield has seen Ghanaians rave for his call up into the senior national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Following him closely in terms of appearances in the serie A is Inter Milan’s Kwadwo Asamoah with 28 appearances.

Alfriyie Acquah has made 26 appeances for Empoli, followed by Alfred Duncan with 23 games under his belt this season.

Udinese’s duo of Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Agyeman Badu have had fewer games, with the former making 12 appeances and Badu appearing only three times.