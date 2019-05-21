Yussif Basigi in London for internship at Pick Up Academy

Former Black Queens coach Yussif Basigi is in the United Kingdom for an internship programme with Pick Up Academy.

The Technical Director of Sekondi Hasaacas left the shores of Ghana few days again to London, for the programme designed to upgrade his knowledge of the sport.

Basigi, currently coach of Hasaacas Ladies and the Black Princesses will learn from some of the top coaches in the World before returning to Ghana.

Pick Up Academy, an affiliate of Crystal Palace and Arsenal, is a Private Company/Education provision made up of qualified UEFA and FA coaches with the objective to provide a platform for aspiring footballers.

Coach Yusif Basigi led Hasaacas Ladies to victory in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition, when they beat Ampem Darkoa in the finals to clinch the trophy.

He was also coach of the Black Princesses at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France last year.