Yussif Basigi reacts after winning Women's Coach of the Year at Ghana Football Awards

Hasaacas Ladies and Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi has expressed delight after winning the Women's Coach of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

The Ghana U20 Women's coach beat off competition from Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Joe Darkwa and Black Queens gaffer Nora Hauptle to win the award.

Basigi had a stellar campaign with Hasaacas Ladies, leading the club back to league success after defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the final of the Women's League. He also led the Black Princesses to qualify for the FIFA Women's U20 World Cup in Colombia.

"Honoured and grateful to the Almighty for winning the Women’s Team Coach of the Year at the Ghana Football Award. Big thank you to my Assistants at Hasaacas Ladies and Ghana Women's National Team," he wrote on social media.

Basigi is preparing his teams for upcoming competitions with Hasaacas Ladies set for the WAFU Zone B Championship while the Black Princesses train for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.