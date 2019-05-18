Yussif Chibash wants anybody found guilty in Kotoko bribery scandal banned for life

Former Asante Kotoko captain Yussif Chibsah insists anyone found guilty in the bribery scandal that has engulfed the club in the Special Competition be giving a lifetime ban from the sport.

Few days ago, retired referee Robert Tawiah Mensah alleged one Kofi Oduro, who claims to have close ties with Kotoko chairman Dr Kwame Kyei is demanding a refund of a supposed GH 8,000 he paid to the match officials in the game between Kotoko and Ashantigold.

He claims one Kofi Oduro nicknamed “Shishilla” has been hounding him with calls to get a refund of the cash after the Porcupine Warriors lost 1-0 in Obuasi.

The club has since dissociated themselves from all the allegations and have began an investigation into the matters.

However, former player of the club, Yussif Chibsah has sent a strong plea to the FA and the club to hand the culprits involved a lifetime ban.

“It’s a very big shame. Asante Kotoko, GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports should wake up. GHANA football deserves better. Good morning,” he tweeted.

“Not only should referees suffer from this. The giver, accomplices and the taker should all be dealt with if found guilty.

“What is good for the goose is equally good for the gander. We are tarnishing the image and brand of our most cherished sport in the country.

“This bribery allegations surrounding Asante Kotoko is disheartening and disgusting. Authorities shd consider this very seriously and deep investigations should begin ASAP. Anybody evidenced in the act shd be banned for life from all sporting activities and also prosecuted.”