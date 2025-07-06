GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Yussif Chibsah calls for upgrade of Sunyani Sports Stadium

Published on: 06 July 2025
Yussif Chibsah calls for upgrade of Sunyani Sports Stadium

Former Ghana international Yussif Chibsah has called on former President John Dramani Mahama and Sports Minister Kofi Adams to prioritise the rehabilitation of the Sunyani Sports Stadium, describing the facility’s upgrade as critical to the future of football in the region.

Chibsah made the appeal during the maiden edition of the Sunyani Unity Festival, an initiative by Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, Hon. Seidu Mubarak. The event, which featured a community football gala, brought together stakeholders to celebrate peace, development, and sportsmanship.

“It was a privilege to be part of this great initiative by Hon. Seidu Mubarak,” Chibsah said. “Sunyani is a notable region in Ghanaian football history. We've produced great national players and continue to do so. With a stadium that meets international standards, Sunyani could host continental tournaments and revive local football.”

He added that football is a powerful unifying and economic tool, and called on the government to extend its “Resetting Ghana Agenda” to sports â€” particularly football.

Chibsah also acknowledged the presence of Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Amoakohene, who presented the gala trophy to the winning team, and praised the organisers for promoting community engagement through sport.

