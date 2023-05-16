Yussif Chibsah urges Chris Hughton to work beyond just winning games

Former Ghana international, Yussif Chibsah has advised Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to go beyond just winning games to develop a formidable team that can compete for titles in future

The former Newcastle United manager was appointed to replace Otto Addo in March and has performed quite well in his first two matches in charge by claiming four points against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana will soon resume preparations for their next two games against Madagascar and Central African Republic as they aim to make their 24th AFCON appearance.

Yusif Chibsah believes that, while a win from both games is important, making good use of the young players available to build a great team could be more important.

“We expect a win from the two games, that is the expectation of most Ghanaians, but some of us we look beyond the win," he told Citi FM.

“We just want to see a formidable team, a team that we can rely on for years, not just winning. It is actually important to win games, that is what Ghanaians expect from the coach.

“We want to see Chris Hughton building us a formidable team, which we can rely on for years, two, three years.

“Majority of the current squad are young players, about 70-80 percent are young, talking about the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Osman Bukari, and co.

“Let’s build the team around these players and let’s lay a foundation that can see them play together for the next three or four years," he added.