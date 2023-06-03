Yussif Chibsah urges Ibrahim Tanko to invite the right players for U-23 AFCON tournament

Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has urged the Black Meteors technical team, led by coach Ibrahim Tanko, to select the best players for the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana was placed in Group A alongside the host country, Morocco, Guinea, and Congo after eliminating Algeria in the last round of qualifiers.

The tournament's three finalists will compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Chibsah, who captained the Black Meteors in the last Olympic Games in Athens, believes that with the right players, the squad will qualify for the Games next year.

“We have qualified for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations and the three finalists will qualify for the Olympic Games. I will plead with the technical handlers to invite the right players.

“Players that can help them achieve their mandate because it has been a while since Ghana qualified for the Olympic Games.

“We came close the last time but our qualification collapsed but this time around, I believe with the right players, we can qualify,” he added.

The 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held in Rabat and Tangier from June 24 to July 8, 2023.

Group A games will be hosted in Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, while Group B games will be staged at Tangier's Grand Stade de Tanger.