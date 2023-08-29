Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen narrates how fans influenced his decision to join Kotoko

Kotoko new signing Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen has admitted that the atmosphere at the Baba Yara Stadium instigated by fans during Real Tamale United's defeat to the Porcupines played a role in his decision to switch clubs.

During matchday 25 of the previous Ghana Premier League season, Asante Kotoko walloped Real Tamale United 4-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in a game in which Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen fully participated for the away side.

At the end of the season, the centre-back switched camps to join the 2021/22 champions following the expiration of his contract with the Tamale-based side.

During a media engagement with his new club, he conceded that the atmosphere at the Baba Yara Stadium during his former team's defeat compelled him to like the club and dream of such a move.

"It was a challenging game. Very difficult. And the atmosphere made it more challenging so I said to myself that if I found myself in this club one day I would be happy."

Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen is still training with the Porcupine Warriors as they prepare for the new season with the aim of finishing in a better position having finished fourth behind Medeama, Aduana Stars and Bechem United last season.